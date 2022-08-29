YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The world lost a beloved wife and mother, Mariann Zillo, on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Masternick Memorial Healthcare Center after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Mariann was born June 21, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Alfonso and Mary Gualtieri Carducci.

A lifelong area resident, Mariann graduated in 1965 from Struthers High School.

For more than 20 years, she worked in the education field at Sylvan Learning Center and as a teacher’s aide with the Youngstown City Schools, where she cared for her students as if they were her own.

Mariann was a longtime member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica.

In her leisure time, Mariann enjoyed baking and cooking, playing cards with friends and taking every opportunity to dance with her mom and sister. She looked forward to yearly summer vacations with her family and closest friends to Ocean City, Maryland. She also loved traveling all over Ohio to watch Rayen High School win the 1985 State Basketball Championship.

Most of all, Mariann loved her family. She was a dedicated wife and mother, who treasured and embraced every moment with her children and husband. All whom loved her dearly will never forget her tenacity, wit, strength, dry humor and undying love for them. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

She leaves to carry on her memory, her husband, Charles M. Zillo, whom she married May 17, 1969; her mother, Mary Carducci of New Middletown; three children, Jason (Sadye) Zillo of New York City and granddaughter, Lola Zillo, Kris Zillo of New York City and Ashley (James) Sharp of Chicago; sister, Nancy (Barry) Miller of Liberty; niece, Shannon (Eric) Caton of Cincinnati and nephew, Scott (Eileen) Miller of Cincinnati.

Mariann was preceded in death by her father, Alfonso Carducci.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 1 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel Avenue, Youngstown, with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio, Jr. officiating.

Interment will follow at Lake Park Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, August 31 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman and Thursday, September 1 from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at the church, prior to the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Mrs. Zillo’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association by visiting www.alz.org.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.