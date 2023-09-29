POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margie M. Penney, 92, finished her race, earned her crown and graduated to her new heavenly home on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

Born February 21, 1931 in Freeport, Illinois, Margie was the daughter of the late Rev. C. Lloyd and June (Newcomer) Le Baron.

As a teenager, Margie and her family moved to Youngstown in 1947 where she graduated from South High School in 1949.

She met Darrell W. (“Bud”) Penney at church, and they were married September 5, 1953. In 1956 they moved to Poland to raise their children.



Before starting a family, Margie had worked at G.C. Murphy Co. in downtown Youngstown and later as an operator for Ohio Bell on Rayen Ave. in Youngstown. She devoted herself to being a stay-at-home mom until her children got older, when she returned to the work force and worked at Listorti’s Golden Dawn grocery store in Struthers. Later, she was a manager for Dollar General store on Rita Dr. in Struthers and finally retired from Nemenz IGA in Struthers in 1999.

An active and devoted church member, Margie taught Sunday school and worked as the church’s secretary, at First Baptist church in Struthers. She had an angelic soprano voice and enjoyed sharing her gift of music in the church choir and as a soloist. She also led a weight loss group through the church.



In the late 70’s, she served as financial secretary and custodian at Mill Creek Baptist church in Youngstown, where she also shared her musical gifts and talents. Margie was a former board member and Bible Study Guide for the Christian Women’s Club. In her spare time, Margie enjoyed interior decorating and spending time with her family.

Surviving Margie are her children: daughter, Marsha L. Kehrt of Jacksonville, Florida; two sons, David C. (Michelle) Penney of Columbus, Ohio; James C. (Linda) Penney of Poland, Ohio; Grandchildren, Ashley Kehrt; Jeffrey (Sarah) Penney; Jocelyn (Glenn) McClellan; both of Warren; Caleb Penney and Matthew Penney, both of Columbus; Great Grandchildren, Charlie, Jane and Rosie Penney, Lennon Elterman, Andrew McClellan; and Sister-in-law, Gertrude LeBaron of Struthers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Darrell W. (“Bud”) Penney on January 22, 2005, son Brian K. Penney on September 14, 1980; Brother Donovan R. LeBaron, and Neice, Jodi A. LeBaron.

Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Poland Riverside Cemetery, Poland, Ohio.

The family would like to extend immense gratitude to the staff at The Woodlands Assisted Living, Hampton Woods Nursing Center and Crossroads Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Margie.

Contributions may be made in Margie’s name to the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, 1300 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. Youngstown, OH 44510.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

