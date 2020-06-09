Margaret Schneider, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret L. Schneider, 86, passed away Saturday afternoon, June 6, 2020. She passed in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her family

Margaret who was known by loved ones as “Peggy” was born June 22, 1933 in Oil City, Pennsylvania. Peggy and was the daughter of the late Bernard and Jane Loftus Davis.

Peggy married her high school sweetheart, Richard D. Schneider June 2, 1954. Together they raised seven children, James Schneider of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Michael (Jeanette) Schneider of North Lima, Thomas (Heather) Schneider of Minneapolis, Susan (Dean) Baytos of Boardman, William (Natali) Schneider of North Lima, Ronald (Dala) Schneider of Leetonia and Raymond (Tina) Schneider of Leetonia; 20 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Peggy was a former front office clerk, enjoyed running multiple family business alongside her late husband.

Together they enjoyed nightly cruises, attending the Supernats of Salem, listening and dancing to polka music and making her famous rhubarb, chocolate and pumpkin pies.

A prayer service will be held on Friday, June 12 at 10:15 a.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church. Friends may call from 9:00 – 10:15 a.m. prior to the prayer service at the funeral home.

Entombment will follow the Mass at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.



Although flowers are beautiful, the family suggests that memorial tributes take the form of contributions in Mrs. Schneider’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.



