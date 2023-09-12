STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Everly, 95, of Struthers died Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at Briarfield at Ashley Circle.

She was born January 3, 1928 in Lowellville, a daughter of Anthony and Rose (Storti) Rogers.

She was a graduate of Lowellville High School.

Margaret was employed as a supervisor at the State of Ohio Unemployment Office in Youngstown.

She was a member of St. Nicholas Church in Struthers and belonged to the St. Nicholas Altar & Rosary Society.

She leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Pat and her siblings, Anne, Mary, John, James, Philip, Ernest and Samuel.

Friends will be received from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church, followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by her nephew, Fr. Philip Rogers.

She will be laid to rest beside her husband at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Lowellville.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 764 Fifth Street, Struthers, OH 44471.

Also, you are asked to do a random act of kindness in memory of Margaret.

The family would like to thank the staff of Briarfield at Ashley Circle for their comforting care given to Margaret. Also, many thanks to Hospice of the Valley for helping Margaret transition peacefully to her eternal life.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.