WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret L. Sams, 84, of Cleveland Heights, died on Monday, December 4, 2023, in Warren, Ohio with her family by her side.

Margaret, known as “Peggy,” was born on June 19, 1939 in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of the late Joseph Keary and Nan Owen.

She graduated from Nordonia High School in 1957 and later earned an Associate Degree in Business Management.

Peggy was an Executive Director for Association of Steel Distributors and later for Steel Tube Institute as Executive Assistant.

She was a loving mother to her two children, Deborah L. (Eric Broviak) Sams of Warren, Ohio and Richard L. (Jennifer) Sams, Jr. of Temecula, California; a grandmother to Danielle (David) Higgins of Laurel, Maryland and Nicholas Sams of Oceanside, California.

There will be services for Peggy at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that material tributes take the form of contributions to Reach Out and Read National Center, 89 South Street, Suite 201, Boston, Maine 0211, info@reachoutandread.org or to Nordonia Alumni, 8006 South Bedford Road, Bedford, Ohio 44056 in memory of Peggy.

Arrangements are by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers, Ohio.

