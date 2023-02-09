POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret B. Hughes, 92, of Poland, departed her mortal body Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

Margaret was born September 9, 1930, on the east side of Youngstown, a daughter of Fred and Maedela (Dozer) Banks. Margaret grew up on the east side and was a graduate of Scienceville High School.

She was fun, full of life and loved people, especially children. She traveled extensively with her husband of 63 years, Thomas “Jack” Hughes, to many places but her favorite was “her woods” where she enjoyed walks and the nature around her.

While working for the Bell Telephone Company as a switchboard operator, she met a group that she referred to as “the girls,” who became her lifelong friends.

After working in Miami, Florida, she returned to Youngstown and married her husband, Jack, January 17, 1958. They moved to Struthers and raised their two children, Holly (Kevin) Anthony and David Hughes.

She was active in the Struthers P.T.A. and Struthers United Methodist Church.

After retiring from WKBN, where she worked for many years, she and Jack moved to North Lima and built a little house in the woods.

She became an active member of Mt. Olivet United Church of Christ.

Aside from her husband, children and son-in-law, she leaves her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will miss her terribly.

Besides her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Vincent.

Per Margaret’s wishes, there will be no services or calling hours.

Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus. 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

