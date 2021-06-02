Margaret Louise Higgins, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret L. Higgins, 91, of Poland, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, June 1, 2021, at her home.

She was born September 26, 1929, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Earl and Gertrude (Hamilton) Davis and had been a lifelong area resident of Poland.

She was a 1949 graduate of Poland Seminary High School and had been a member of Paradise Church in Canfield.

Margaret will forever be remembered by her family as a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Her husband, Robert Higgins, whom she married on November 22, 1953, died June 2, 2000.

She leaves two daughters, Kathleen Conway, with whom she made her home and Danette “Dani” (Scott) Large of Boardman; four grandchildren, Maggie (Bryan) Moracco, Daniel Conway, Sarah Jane (Drew) Davic and Jeremy Large; as well as two great-grandchildren, Evangeline Rose Davic and Ethan Howard Moracco.

Besides her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by two sisters, Kathleen Wellman and Frances Davis and a brother, John Davis.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland with Pastor David Parry officiating.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 4, at the funeral home.

