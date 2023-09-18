BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Louise Hammond-Dimitruk, 96, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center in Columbiana.

She was born December 18, 1926 in Canton, a daughter of the late Andrew and Margaret (Kiss) Stuhl.

She graduated from Middlebranch High School in 1944 and shortly after began working at an insurance office (the only woman!). During her time in the office, she learned about the various insurances and often managed the office by herself. Her deep passion for learning stayed with her for her entire life. At age 50, she went back to school and ultimately graduated with an associate degree from Lakeland Community College by taking night classes.

Margaret had a profound love for music and dancing. She began taking piano lessons at age nine and was the pianist in high school for junior and senior year for their operettas and played alto horn in band and orchestra. She also competed with her various high school singing groups. Whenever she had the chance, she enjoyed going to the ballroom and polka dances. She was also a skilled seamstress and would often make clothes for her daughters and herself. After her children were grown, she joined a ladies sorority for over ten years to enjoy the company of friends.

Most of all, she was very proud of all her children. She loved watching them grow and become successful in their work lives and watching them raise their families.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Robert E. Hammond, Peggy (John) Lesko, David Hammond and Nancy (Jim) McCreary; her grandchildren, Rob (Nicole Cote) Hammond, Erica (Brandon) Cable, Ryan Mattocks, Aaron (Mike O’Neill) Mattocks, Beth Mattocks, Courtney Gould and Kaitlyn (Tommie) Graszl and her great-grandchildren, Robert, Callan and Everlee.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Gene Hammond; her second husband, George Dimitruk; brothers, Elmer and Theodore “Ted” Stuhl and her daughter-in-law, Diana Hammond.

Per Margaret’s wishes, private funeral services were held on Monday. She was laid to rest in Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Her family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff and doctors at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center for the compassionate care of Margaret through her stay.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to the local Alzheimer’s Association, 3711 Starr Centre Drive, Suite 4, Canfield, OH 44406, in Margaret’s memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send the family condolences.

