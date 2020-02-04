Margaret L. Sucher, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret L. Sucher, 99, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Assumption Village in North Lima, surrounded by her loving family.

Margaret was born September 21, 1920 in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Samuel and Louise (Lubeck) Geras.

She graduated from The Rayen School, a former member of Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church and was a lifelong area resident.

Margaret is survived by two children, Eric T. (Jeanne) Sucher, Jr. of Columbiana and Sandra S. (Michael Cassidy) Williams of Cardiff By The Sea, California; five grandchildren, Daniel M. Sucher, Kathy J. (Matthew) Higgins, David E. Sucher, Petra E. Sucher and Erica F. (Dre) Brousseau and three great-grandchildren, Lila E. Sucher, Liam C. Higgins and Aidan B. Higgins.

Besides her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Eric T. Sucher, Sr., whom she married in October, 1940 and died January, 1980; a son, Mark G. Sucher; her sister, Helen G. Silver and three brothers, George Geras, Vincent Geras and John Geras

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Assumption Village for the love, care and support that they gave Margaret and her family at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman.

