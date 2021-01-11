Margaret L. Lyden, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret L. Lyden, 73, passed away Friday afternoon, January 8, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.

Margaret was born May 18, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late William and Isabelle (Donaldson) Berg.

She graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1965 and Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education.

Margaret taught Computer Science at St. Luke Elementary School in Boardman for over ten years.

She was a devoted wife, mother, sister and homemaker.

Margaret is survived by her husband of 51 years, John E. Lyden, whom she married on July 17, 1969; a daughter, Colleen S. Lyden of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania; her sister, Donna Norman of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and a cousin, Beth Barry-Renstrom of Boardman, Ohio.

Besides her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her son, William “Bill” J. Lyden; a sister, Roberta “Bobbi” Barry and two brothers-in-law, Richard Barry and Gary Norman.

Due to COVID-19 and Margaret’s wishes, there are no calling hours or funeral services.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512 in memory of Margaret.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

