STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret L. Jacubec Pavlov, 85, died Wednesday evening, October 26, 2022, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by the love of her family.

Margaret, affectionately known as “Peggy” and “Bam,” was born on September 28, 1937 in East Palestine, Ohio, a daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth Gibb Gough, Jr. At the age of 7, she moved to Struthers and lived with her grandparents, Charles and Mary Gough, Sr., while her father was in World War II.

Peggy was a graduate of Struthers High School and attended Kent State University for Journalism.

She married young and had four children, Elizabeth, Jill, Jon, and Matthew. After her youngest child started school, she and her best friend, Margy Becker, opened a successful Struthers business, Phelan’s Paint and Paper. Her humor and laughter were a part of the success of that business. She continued her career with other endeavors, becoming a real estate agent and interior decorating. Her final job was as the office manager for Total Care Psychological Services, where she made many lifelong friends. In 2020, she retired at the age of 83.

Among her many talents, her Christmas trees were decorated, displaying her artistic ability. She loved a good competition, if it be growing zucchinis or the Word Jumble on Sunday morning, if you were up for it. She frequented New York City, going every year from the age of 18 to 82. When it came to music and movies, you could always find Sinatra or Elvis playing on her radio and good ole westerns playing on the TV starring John Wayne.

Peggy supported her four grandsons in their basketball and football high school and college years and softball for her only granddaughter, Jaelyn. She had an open door policy for her homes for anyone to visit, stay and eat. Her last two homes were chosen because the swimming pools would be a place for friends and family to gather.

While attending a Struthers Wildcat Reunion, she reconnected, after 40 years, with her high school sweet heart John Pavlov. They married and continued a loving relationship until John’s passing in 2021. Whatever life threw her way, Peggy conquered with grace and a smile.

She leaves behind her four children, Elizabeth, Jill, Jon and his wife, Nancy, whom Peggy considered a daughter, and Matthew; her loving siblings, Walt (Kathy) Gough and Phoebe (John) Horvath; grandchildren, Nicholas (Jenna), Nathan (Jessica), Jacob (Ashleigh), Jaret, and Jaelyn; her friend and cousin, Ted Gough; nieces, Amy (Ryan) Cuffle and Jenni (Byron) Chichka; and her best buddy and four legged companion, Wilson.

She was blessed with lifelong and loyal friends, Bernie Pavlansky, who comforted her everyday with back rubs and stories shared of their escapades; Joanne Howard and her delicious food; Catherine and Ken Baker and their fun trips to Geneva on Halloween and New York City; Marion Creed and their weekly lunch; Mabel Creed who was an influential person in her life; Dan Becker and Dottie for being loyal and loving friends whom she loved dearly; and all of her wonderful neighbors on Hamilton Blvd.

In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by the father of her children, Richard “Jooks” Jacubec; and father and mother-in-law, Emil and Nellie Jacubec.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main St., Poland. A funeral service celebrating Peggy’s life will be held on Monday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

The family would like to express their appreciation and thank the oncology nurses at Mercy Health, Emily, Andrea, Beth, Cheryl, and CJ, who treated her like a queen.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Peggy’s name to SouthernCare Hospice, 970 Windham Court, Suite 9, Boardman, Ohio 44512.

