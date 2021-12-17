YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret L. Gratton, 70, passed away Wednesday evening, December 15, 2021 at her residence.

Margaret, affectionately known as Peggy, was born May 15, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Gilbert and Jane Hays Boland.

Raised in Struthers, Peggy was a graduate of Struthers High School, Class of 1969.

Peggy worked for numerous factories in the Youngstown area and most recently was working as a sales clerk for the Salvation Army Store.

In her spare time, Peggy enjoyed working at her art and weaving baskets. Strong-willed and full of energy, Peggy was regarded as a leader to her family. She was a very handy woman and could do anything she put her mind to. She loved being outdoors and took to riding her scooter throughout Mill Creek Park. Her summers were spent on Lake Milton jet skiing, parasailing at Put-in-Bay, or ziplining and white water rafting in West Virginia and Pennsylvania. She enjoyed music, attending concerts and swing dancing at the Cedars every Thursday night. Her favorite authors were Dean Koontz and Stephen King and she loved a good board game and did very well at Boggle.

What defines Peggy most was her free spirit, fun and youthful attitude. She loved being with family, especially her grandchildren. She looked forward to dressing up in costume for Halloween and at family reunions, Peggy would be found playing with the children on the playground. She would go as far as going down the sliding board, flying high on the swing set, riding the spring rockers or bouncing in the bounce-around. She centered herself around those she loved and her exuberant personality and zest for life will live on in those who knew and loved her.

Her husband, Dennis, whom she married November 18, 1977, died July 27, 2019.

She leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, Richard (Amber) Poole of Sebring and Benjamin Gratton of Austintown; one daughter, Rachel (Ryan Goettsch) Williams of Boardman; seven grandchildren, Rachael and Noelle Poole, Raven, Miranda, Arianna, and Dayna Gratton and Nicholas Diaz and four great-grandchildren, Oliver, Dexter, Margot and Jae’anna.

In addition to her parents and husband, Peggy was preceded in death by her three brothers, Thomas, Hugh and Chester Boland.

Friends will be received Monday, December 20 from 4:00 – 5:45 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers. A funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m.

A private interment will follow Tuesday at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 19 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.