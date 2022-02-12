YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Jean Geller, 100, died Thursday morning, February 10, 2022 at The Inn at Christine Valley. She also resided at Inn at Ironwood for many years.

Margaret, affectionately known as “Jean,” was born August 22, 1921 in Youngstown, a daughter of David and Anna Abplanalp Hughes.

Jean was a 1939 graduate of South High School and after graduation, she enlisted in the United States Coast Guard, relocating her to New York City. While in New York, she married Arthur Geller of Brooklyn on April 5, 1946. Shortly after their marriage, they moved back to Jean’s hometown of Youngstown and she became a dedicated homemaker, wife, and mom. They celebrated 60 years of marriage before Arthur’s passing on December 22, 2006.

A longtime member of the former Foster Memorial Presbyterian Church, Jean was active in many capacities in the church over the years. She was also a member of Faith, Hope, and Charity and most recently, a member of the Canfield Presbyterian Church.

In her leisure time, Jean enjoyed playing cards, golfing with the Mill Creek Golf League, and her biggest joy came from spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In August of this past year, Jean’s family was able to celebrate her 100th milestone birthday. Every single child, grandchild, great-grandchild and all of their spouses, attended the event, along with several special cousins. It was a testament of love spread across the generations.

Jean leaves to carry on her memory, four children, Jim (Barbara) Geller of Boardman, Dianne (Gary) Andrews of South Bend, Indiana, Rick (Sherry) Geller of Jupiter, Florida and Barb (Tim) Watson of Jupiter, Florida; grandchildren, Beth (Paul) Drennen of Canfield, Laura (Bill Malowney) Geller of Washington, D.C., Kevin (Sabinna) Andrews of Mishawaka, Indiana, Sara (Wesley) Hill of Noblesville, Indiana, Amy (Kevin) Dwire of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Kate (Nate) Anderson of Mosley, Virginia, Kim (Scott) Fore of Merritt Island, Florida, Nicole Watson of Charlotte, North Carolina, Kelsey Watson of Denver, Colorado and Timothy “TK” Watson of Jupiter, Florida and great-grandchildren, Skylar Drennen, Koen Andrews, Hudson and Emmie Hill, Logan, Declan and Olivia Dwire, Bradie, Bryce, Abby, and Baker Anderson and Andrew Fore.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jean was preceded in death by sisters, Grace Scott, Kathryn Benish, Anna Dunstan, Verna Yates and Belle Hughes and brothers, Norman, Gomer, Harold and David Hughes.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, February 14, 2022 from 4:00 – 5:45 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman.

A funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. Monday, February 14, 2022 at the funeral home.

Interment will be at Lake Park Cemetery.

Although flowers are beautiful, please consider a memorial donation to Crossroads Hospice as they were exceptionally helpful during Jean’s transition. The family would like to acknowledge the kindness of the staff at The Inn at Christine Valley and the Visiting Angels, Sherry and Carmen.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with the family.

To send flowers to Margaret’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 14 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.