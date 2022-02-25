POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Gloria” Meeker, 91, passed away Tuesday evening, February 22, 2022, at her daughter’s home surrounded by family in Cleveland, Ohio.



Margaret Gloria was born on January 31, 1931, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of David James and Lilly (Wrench) Davies.

A 1949 graduate of South High School, she later received her associate degree in Applied Business from Youngstown State University.

Margaret Gloria started her career at General Fireproofing and then retired as a secretary from the Poland Board of Education after 26 years.

She met her high school sweetheart ice skating, they were married in 1951 and went on to celebrate 71 years of marriage.

Gloria was a very active member of the Poland United Methodist Church. She sang in the choir for fifty years, chaired the Altar Guild and served on various committees at the church. Also, she volunteered at the American Cancer Society for seventeen years.

Her hobbies included knitting prayer shawls, playing cards, and crafting.

She was a member of the Poland Blue Bells Garden Club and Daffney Garden Club. Her husband, Claude and she belonged to the Carnival Dance Club.

Gloria loved sports, attending all of her grandchildren’s basketball, football, baseball and volleyball games, even traveling in and out of state. She attended Poland high school athletics for many years.

She is survived by her husband Claude; her daughters, Melanie Campbell of Bay Village, Ohi, and Jennifer Meeker of Greenacres, Florida. She is also survived by her two grandchildren, Samantha Hamilton of Lakewood, Ohio and Jacob Campbell of Apollo, Pennsylvania and her sister, Marjorie Anzivino of DeLand, Florida.

Gloria was preceded in death by her brother, David T. Davies and Jane Harvey, both of Ohio.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, March 2 , 2022 at the Poland United Methodist Church beginning at 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. with the Reverend Ken Gifford officiating. Following the service, a dinner will be held in the fellowship hall.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Poland United Methodist Church or American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are handled by the Cunningham- Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

