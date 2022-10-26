STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret F. Benson, 85, died Monday afternoon, October 24, 2022, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Margaret was born April 1, 1937 in Indiana, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Marlin and Violet Waltermire Adams.

Margaret was raised in Indiana, Pennsylvania, where she married Edward Benson on August 1, 1953. Shortly later, they relocated to Struthers for Ed’s work, where they raised their family and remained lifelong residents.

A dedicated homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother, Margaret always made sure her family and home were taken care of with an abundance of love. She adored her role as a grandmother and enjoyed spending time with them.

In her leisure time, she enjoyed tending to her house plants and baking and selling her delicious cookies at the holidays, with her specialty being her clothespin cookies. She was also a voracious reader and especially loved reading Julie Garwood romance novels.

Margaret was strong in her faith and was a longtime member of the Struthers Church of Christ.

Her husband, Edward, preceded her in death on August 26, 2019.

She is survived by her children, Terrie Mamounis of Struthers, Edward (Anngel) Benson of Campbell, Robert (Dora) Benson of Struthers and Paul (Tammy) Benson of Goodyear, Arizona; siblings, Avenell Adams of Blacklick, Pennsylvania, Norma Ketchem of Charleston, South Carolina and Homer “Jack” Adams of Blacklick, Pennsylvania; 16 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Margaret was preceded in death by siblings, Mary Mateer, Melvin Adams, Delmont Adams, Bernice Donaldson and Evelyn Rankin and her son-in-law, James Mamounis, Sr.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, October 28 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, Struthers.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 29 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Lowellville Cemetery.

Memorial tributes may take the form of donations to the Struthers Church of Christ Library, 5775 Struthers-Poland Road, Poland, OH 44514.

