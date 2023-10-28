BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Ann Wellington, 78, passed away on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by her family.

Margaret was born May 27, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Harry and Eileen (Mangan) Wellington.

She graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1963, graduated from Youngstown State University (YSU) with a bachelor’s degree in education and later from the University of Chicago with a master’s degree in education.

She was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

Margaret was a former nun with the Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown. Sr. Mary Michael began teaching at Sacred Heart School on Lincoln Drive, later went to St. Patrick’s School on Oak Hill and later to Immaculate Conception School on Oak Street.

Margaret later went on to the Boardman Local Schools, teaching at West Boulevard Elementary School on West Boulevard and later at Center Middle School on Market Street, specializing in mathematics. She retired in 2010, after 40 years of teaching. Margaret also worked as a ballot tabulator for the Mahoning County Board of Elections.

Margaret enjoyed working around her home in her vegetable and flower gardens. She was a member of The Ohio State University Extension Master Gardener Volunteers (MGV) and a member of the Ridgewood Garden Club in Boardman. She served on the Boardman Township Zoning Committee, the Child’s Services Board of Youngstown, a member of The Difference Makers and a member of the Ursuline Sisters Center Board.

Margaret was a devoted teacher and an avid reader. She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and volunteering.

Margaret is survived by a nephew, James E. (Linda) Wellington of Canfield; a niece, Julia A. (Benjamin) Woelkers of Boca Raton, Floirda; a great-nephew, Matthew Woelkers; a great-niece, Rian Woelkers and a sister-in-law, Reyna Wellington of Avondale, Arizona.

Besides her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her brother, Edward H. Wellington.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, November 4, 2023, from 10:30 – 11:45 a.m. at Saint Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Drive in Boardman.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12:00 Noon at the church, with Father Edward Noga, officiating.

A private interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown at a future date.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Ridgewood Garden Club, care of Jan Harvey, 144 Wolcott Drive, Boardman, OH 44512, in memory of Margaret.

Arrangements are being handled by Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman.

