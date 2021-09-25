Margaret A. Obenauf, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret A. Obenauf, 88, passed away peacefully with her family at her side, Tuesday evening, September 21, 2021 at her residence.

On March 14, 1933, Margaret, one of 13 children, was born in Youngstown to Peter and Mary Brinsko Mirich.

The Mirich family resided in Lowellville and Margie graduated in 1951, where her classmates crowned her Miss Lowellville.

Margie worked numerous jobs throughout her life but the one that she cherished most was that as a homemaker. She relished her role as a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She welcomed family and friends into her home making everyone feel welcome. Her hospitality, entertaining with grace, and her superb cooking, led Margie into the world of catering for family and friends. She loved cooking up traditional Slovak food and organizing picnics, parties, holidays and reunions. She was especially happy when holding a newborn baby and spending time with her grandchildren.

She also enjoyed growing flowers, sunny days, traveling to Florida, trips to casinos, scratch off cards, knitting, and crocheting. Her family and friends will cherish her many afghans and handmade crafts that she gifted generously.

Margie will be remembered for a good game of cards, especially Shanghai Rummy, life’s many lessons that she taught; leave the place as you found it, always see the good in people, love everyone and be kind; her ease of conversation, thoughtful advice when needed, gentle nature, and sweet contagious smile. Her beautiful memory will live on in all who knew and loved her.

Her husband, of over 60 years, Oscar “Sonny” Obenauf, whom she married July 13, 1956 passed away November 19, 2016.

She leaves one son, Randy (Kim) Obenauf of Poland; three daughters, Kim Nelson of Deltona, Florida, Wendy Obenauf of Struthers and Terri Walton also of Struthers; 12 grandchildren, Randy (Kelly), Chris (Michelle), Emily (Chris), Nathan, Molly, Margie (James), Max, Brian, Dennis (Erin ), Craig (Ryan ), Jay (Heather) and TJ (Shelli); ten great-grandchildren; two brothers, Louis and Steve Mirich, both of Youngstown; five sisters, Helen (Don) Morgan of Mogodore, Elaine (John) Omslaer of Salem, Myra Mirich of Youngstown, Kathryn Mirich of Struthers and Delores Pavlik of Lake Worth, Florida and one sister-in-law, Betty Mirich of Boardman.

In addition to her parents and husband, Margie was preceded in death by her four brothers, Michael, Pete, George and John Mirich and one sister, Mary Ann Berick.

Friends will be received Sunday, September 26 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street, Poland, OH 44514.

A funeral service will be held Monday, September 27 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor David Watkins officiating.

Interment will follow at the Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

To send flowers to Margaret “Margie” A. (Mirich) Obenauf’s family, please visit our floral store.