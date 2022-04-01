STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marcia L. Styranec, passed away Thursday evening, March 31, 2022 at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House with her family at her side.

Mrs. Styranec was born September 5, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John and Julia Evancovich Vlosich.

Raised in Struthers, Marcia was a graduate of Struthers High School, Class of 1966.

She went on to work in the glove department for Strouss Department Store in Youngstown and soon after, met her husband, Stephen Styranec, whom she married June 14, 1969. They made their home in Poland/Struthers where they raised their three sons.

Marcia devoted her life to being a loving wife and mother and always made sure her family was taken care of first. The consummate homemaker, Marcia relished in taking care of their home, laundry and ironing, gardening, and always providing a nourishing and delicious meal for her family. Marcia always made sure that dinner was shared together as a family.

Once her boys were raised, Marcia returned to work, first for Gabriel’s and in 1992, Sam’s Club where she proudly took on the role as a food demonstrator. Her positive attitude and gift to gab made her a live wire in the demonstration department and she could sell anything and at the same time made many new friends. Marcia also enjoyed shopping, though not for herself, but for her family and friends always surprising them with items that were casually mentioned in conversation.

By nature, Marcia was nurturing, caring and a good listener. She loved animals, was a loyal friend to many, and was her happiest when she was surrounded by her family.



A devout Catholic, Marcia was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church where she attended faithfully and volunteered her time weekly making piroghi.

She leaves to carry on her memory, her husband of 52 years, Stephen Styranec; three sons, Stephen (Wendy) Styranec of Alliance, Ohio, and twins, Thomas (Carolyn) Styranec of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Timothy (Melissa) Styranec of Canfield, Ohio; brother, John Vlosich of Niles, Ohio; brothers-in-law, Edward Marsh of Struthers, Ohio, Russell (Susie) Styranec of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Michael (Bridget) Styranec of Green Bay, Wisconsin; sister-in-law, Sophie (George) Myers of Brookfield, Ohio; and seven grandchildren, Stephen, Emilee, Timothy Jr, John, Bradley, Jordan and Grace Styranec.

In addition to her parents, Marcia was preceded in death by her sister, Lillian Marsh; and sister-in-law, Eleanor Vlosich.

Friends will be received Sunday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

A Prayer Service will be held Monday 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Church with Fr. Martin Celuch officiating. Entombment will be at the Lake Park Cemetery.

Marcia’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the wonderful care provided by the Medical Intensive Care on the 4th floor of Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown as well as to the staff at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House in Poland and a special thank you to Marcia’s friend and care giver, Mona Zarrour.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 3, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.