LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Manuel Avery Nix, 101, formerly of Murphy, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Manuel known by his family and friends as Avery or “Lucky,” was born April 29, 1921 in Gastonia, North Carolina, a son of W. Jess and Litha (McClure) Nix.

Avery spent much of his childhood in Young Harris, Georgia. After working with the Civilian Conservation Corps Camp in Robbinsville, he moved to Youngstown, Ohio where he worked for the Youngstown Sheet & Tube Mill. He started as a steelworker and later became a conductor/brakeman before retiring in 1980 after 30 years. After retiring, Avery returned to Murphy, North Carolina for several years before returning to Youngstown to be with his daughter, JoAnn Colla and son-in-law, Nicholas.

Avery was a member of the Junior Order of United American Mechanics, He volunteered at the Hiwassee Dam and Murphy senior centers, both in North Carolina, where he served as a senior companion for over nine years. He has also taught woodworking and exercise classes at the centers. A few years ago, Avery received the Modern Woodmen Hometown Hero Award for his years volunteering in his communities in North Carolina and Ohio. Avery liked drawing with pencils, doing word search puzzles, and enjoyed cookies.

Avery is survived by his daughter, JoAnn (Nicholas E., III) Colla of Lake Milton, Ohio; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; two stepsons, Jackie Wines and Todd Wines of Canton, North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Avery was preceded in death by his wives, the former Norma Stiles whom he married on October 30, 1943 and died August 6, 1980 and the former Mae Mann, whom he married in 1981and died March 26, 1995; a daughter, Geraldine M. Sumner; a son, Michael J. Nix; and six brothers and three sisters.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, from 12:00 – 12:45 p.m. at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers, Ohio. There will be a funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Poland Riverside Cemetery, in Poland, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting material tributes take the form of contributions to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 2431 NC-294, Murphy, NC 28906 in memory of Avery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Avery’s family.