Madeline M. Cuzic, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Madeline M. Cuzic, 75, died Monday, December 14, 2020 at Mercy Health Boardman.

Madeline was born April 7, 1945 in Youngstown, a daughter of John and Alice Harrod Cuzic.

Raised in Carbon, Pennsylvania, she was a graduate of Mohawk High School and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Youngstown State University.

She was a teacher for many years at Springfield Local Schools.

Miss Cuzic was an active member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Boardman.

She is survived by her brother, James (Patricia) Cuzic of Struthers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, infant John, Jr., Frank, Daniel and Joseph Cuzic and sisters, Katherine Young and Mary Louise Cuzic.

There will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Madeline M. Cuzic, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 18 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.