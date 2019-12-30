Madeline Jessie Shanks, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Madeline Jessie Shanks, 92, formerly of Holbrooke Road, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at Shepherd of the Valley.

Madeline was born December 22, 1927 in Youngstown daughter of Andrew and Jessie Campbell.

She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1946, where she was voted most athletic in her class.

Madeline worked as an administrative assistant for Boardman Local Schools.

She was a member of Member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Boardman, formerly with Gibson Heights Second Presbyterian Church, now Heritage Church where she was an elder, deacon, secretary and taught Sunday School.

She was a member of AARP, a former member of Lake Milton Boat Club for 28 years, and a member of Flora MacDonald Auxiliary to Can MacDonald.

Madeline resided at Shepherd of the Valley, Independent Living in Poland where she was president, vice president, librarian and on the activity committee on the condo owners association. She volunteer for many events at Shepherd of the Valley.

She was a lover of sports and was the driving force behind getting a bocce court built at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland, where they still play every summer. She was on the local area Senior Olympic teams and has many medals for her achievements.

Madeline is survived by her son, Edward G. (Sharon) Shanks of Boardman; two grandchildren, Dr. John G. (Melissa) Shanks of Texas and Jessie E. Shanks of Poland and a great-granddaughter, Ellis C. Shanks.

Besides her parents, Madeline was preceded in death by her husband, Edward A. Shanks, who died March, 1997 and a brother, John “Jack” Campbell.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Adam Rodgers officiating.

Interment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

