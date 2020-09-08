M. Diane Horn, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – M. Diane Horn, 81, of Alliance, died Monday, September 7, 2020.

She was born August 23, 1939, in Alliance, Ohio, a daughter of Robert McCollum and Margaret (Bostwick) Matthews and had been a lifelong area resident.

Her husband, James Horn, whom she married March 23, 1975, died June 6, 2012

She is survived by two sons, Raymond (Sharon) Scott of Penhook, Virginia and Ronald Scott of Christmas, Florida; three daughters, Dorena Oliver of Lowellville, Lori (John) Reiser of Salem and Christina Cozza of Atwater; a sister, Judy Hubbs of Sebring and two brothers, Ralph (Roberta) Furbee of New Philadelphia, Ohio and Larry (Kay) Furbee of Dillon, West Virginia; 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Diane will also be sadly missed by her two Black Labradors, Casey and Morgan and her cat, Midnight.

Besides her parents and her husband; Diane was preceded in death by a son, Michael Owen Scott; her granddaughter, Jessica and a great-granddaughter, Ryleigh.

Services for Diane will be held at a later date.

The family requests material contributions take the form of donations to Ohio Living Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Building E Suite 201, Canfield, Ohio 44406

Arrangements are by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of M. Diane Horn, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: