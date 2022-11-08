YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynn Marie Murar, 66, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Murar was born September 8, 1956 in Buffalo, New York, a daughter of the late John and Elizabeth “Betty” (Reardon) Wiehe.

She worked as a “change person” for the Atlanta Casinos for several years before moving to Orlando, Florida. She worked in the food preparation department for Disney Resorts for over 18 years before becoming disabled.

In her free time, Lynn enjoyed camping and bowling.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Lynn is survived by her husband of 24 years, Bruce T. Murar, whom she married on February 19, 1998; a son, Eric (Malorie) Shoriak of El Paso, Texas; two grandchildren, Noella Shoriak and Cordilia Shoriak; four brothers, James (Julie) Wiehe of Columbus, Georgia, John (Cindy) Wiehe of Buffalo, New York, Gary Reardon of Boca Retom, Florida and Kelly Krull of Tarpon Springs, Florida and her sister, Chris Burkhart of Buffalo, New York.

There will be a memorial service celebrating Lynn’s life on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Christian Life Church, 6101 S. Raccoon Road in Canfield with Pastor Chris Woolley officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Lynn’s family.

