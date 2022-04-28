YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynn M. Raybuck, 67, passed away Monday afternoon, April 25, 2022, at her home.

Lynn was born September 10, 1954 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Dallas and Dorothy (Inglis) Raybuck.

She was an assembler for the Meshel Masco Workshop on Marwood Circle in Boardman.

Lynn is survived by her brother, John I. (Barbara) Raybuck of Poland; three nephews, John Raybuck of Mount Morris, Michigan, James (Kristy) Raybuck of Poland and Robert (Paige) Raybuck of Catawba Island, Ohio; one great-niece, one great-nephew and a great-nephew on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Lynn enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at the workshop.

Private services were held for Lynn. There are no calling hours.

Interment will take place at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the Siffrin Group Home for the love, care and support they gave to Lynn and her family through the years.

Arrangements are being handled by Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Lynn’s family.

