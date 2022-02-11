BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynda L. Wauschek, 81, passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Assumption Village after a brief illness.

Many residents and business owners in the Mahoning Valley know Lynda from her tenure at West Side Merchants License Bureau. She started working there in 1974 and for most of that time served as Deputy Registrar and Manager until a few weeks ago when she took ill on her way into the office. She is the longest serving Deputy Registrar in the State of Ohio and was also a standing member of the Board of Directors. Lynda was known not only for her dedication and professionalism but also her kindness and generosity to the community. She truly loved her “work family” and many customers became good friends.



Lynda was also devoted to her family which included sons, Ronald (Valeri) Wauschek of Pepper Pike and Scott (Denise) Wauschek of Strongsville; grandchildren, Michael Wauschek, Megan (Tyler) Neal, Robbie Wauschek, Alyssa D’Angelo, Nicholas D’Angelo, Emma Wauschek and Kate Wauschek; five great-grandchildren, Lilly, Bentley, Carter, Lola and Avett; sister, Sally (Jim) Jakubovic of Poland; brother, Thomas (Kathy) Shook of Canfield and son-in-law, John (Judy) D’Angelo of Wickliffe.



Lynda’s biggest joy in life came from spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. “Grandma Lynda” loved cheering them on at their extracurricular activities, attending important life events and spoiling them rotten. Lynda always made the Christmas season extra special for her family. With the house decorated beautifully and special gifts under the tree for everyone, she eagerly and graciously hosted the entire family each year, creating many lasting memories.



Lynda was born March 11, 1940 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Thomas and Katherine Jean Shook.



A lifelong Mahoning Valley resident, Lynda was a graduate of East High School, Class of 1958.

On April 16, 1958, she married Dale “Ruffy” Wauschek and they celebrated 57 years of marriage together.



When her children were young, Lynda was active in the Boardman Stadium Drive PTA and as a family they were members of Westminster Presbyterian Church. She was an avid bowler, participating on two teams, and had a standing date with her bridge club for many years. She contributed to multiple organizations and never hesitated to help anyone in need.

Lynda was a huge fan of all Cleveland sports teams, especially the Cleveland Indians. That love started as a young girl when she would listen to the games on the radio with her Dad and her office was filled with Indians memorabilia and gifts she received through the years.



Her husband Dale preceded her in death on December 21, 2015. In addition to her parents and husband, Lynda was also preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa D’Angelo and infant brother, Ronald Shook.



A funeral service celebrating Lynda’s life will be held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main St., Poland. Interment will follow at Poland Riverside Cemetery.



Family and friends will be received on Monday, February 14 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home.



Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Lynda’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Boardman, Ohio 44512.

