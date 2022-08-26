YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynda J. Smith Sciortino, 88, passed away early Thursday morning, August 25, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House.

Lynda was born October 5, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Robert K. and Mary Ellen Mailey Smythe.

A lifelong resident of Youngstown, Lynda was a graduate of South High School. She continued her education at Denison University, earning her bachelor’s degree and later her master’s degree in education from Youngstown State University. She was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.

Lynda dedicated her career to sharing her love of learning and the importance of education with her students, working as an English teacher and school counselor for Boardman Local Schools and Youngstown City Schools. She retired in 1999. While obtaining her master’s degree, Lynda worked as a career counselor for Kent State University. She also held a certificate for learning disabilities, tutoring many students over the years.

Lynda was a member of the former Pleasant Grove United Presbyterian Church, and most recently, Westminster Presbyterian Church, singing in both of their choirs. She was also a member of the Four Square Women’s Club, Wildwood Garden Club and volunteered her time with the Women’s Auxiliary of the Salvation Army in her retirement years.

Through the years, Lynda enjoyed golf, tennis, reading, skiing with family and friends and flower and vegetable gardening. She traveled the world, including trips to China, Turkey, New Zealand, Australia, Greece, Switzerland and Ireland. Lynda was a longtime Camp Fitch YMCA family camper and supporter, and especially loved her role as “Grandma,” “Gram” and “GG.” Some words that describe Lynda best include loving, hardworking, organized, active, fun and fashionable.

On April 3, 1998, Lynda was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles O. Smith, whom she married August 27, 1955. Her second husband, Vincent J. “Sonny” Sciortino, whom she married November 24, 2006, passed away on December 1, 2011.

Lynda leaves to carry on her memory, daughters, Laurie (Charles) Babcock of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Gwen (Russell) Spitz of Canfield and Marty (Paul Sauline) Smith of Struthers; sister, Judy (Jack) Strawderman of Sarasota, Florida; grandchildren, Sarah Babcock, Matthew (Sarah) Babcock, Peter Babcock, Adam (Anna) Spitz, Hunter (Megan) Spitz, Justin (Lori) Paradise, Jordan Paradise, Naraya (fiancé Jake Novak) Subramanian, Noah Subramanian, Mia Subramanian; and her beloved great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents and husbands, Lynda was preceded in death by her loving stepfather, Albert E. Davies; and great-grandson, Zachary Paradise.

Family and friends will be received on Monday from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, where a funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Adam J. Rodgers officiating. Interment will follow at Lake Park Cemetery.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 119 Stadium Dr., Boardman, OH 44512, the Salvation Army, 1501 Glenwood Ave., Youngstown, OH 44511, or Camp Fitch YMCA, 12600 Abels Rd., New Springfield, PA 16430.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to and thank the staff of Park Vista, Lynda’s caregivers from Home Instead, and the staff of Hospice House for the exceptional care and love given to Lynda.

Arrangements are by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home. Visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with the family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 28, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.