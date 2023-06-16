BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynda Ann Armbrecht, 68, passed away unexpectedly while visiting her niece, Karly, in South Carolina, on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Lynda was born September 9, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Karl E. and Anna (Cartwright) Armbrecht.

She graduated from Boardman High School in 1972 and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

Lynda started working for her family business, Armbrecht Motor Truck Sales in Youngstown for ten years, where she handled the warranties at the dealership. Later in life, she worked for Giant Eagle until her retirement in 2018 to assist in caring for her brother, David. She was also a skilled interior painter.

She attended Westminster Presbyterian Church in Boardman.

In her free time, Lynda enjoyed outdoor activities, boating, fishing, swimming and camping. One of her favorite places to vacation was with her family to Bobcaygeon, Ontario. When she had the opportunity, she liked to travel to Florida, Las Vegas and to visit her great-nieces in South Carolina. She was an avid reader as well.

Lynda was a devoted sister and a great aunt who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her two nieces, Abby and Karly and great-nieces, Allie and Charlie.

Lynda is survived by a brother, Jim Armbrecht of Boardman, Ohio; two nieces, Abby L. (Arik) Bord of Chico, California and Karly A. (Brian) Stroup of Blythewood, South Carolina; two great-nieces, Allie Stroup and Charlie Stroup; a special uncle, Jerry Armbrecht of Boardman, Ohio and many cousins.

Beside her parents, Lynda was preceded in death by a brother, David E. Armbrecht.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 119 Stadium Drive in Boardman. There will be a funeral service celebrating Lynda’s life to follow at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Reverend Adam Rogers officiating.

Interment will follow at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Westminster Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 119 Stadium Drive, Boardman, OH 44512, in memory of Lynda.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with the family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 18 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.