HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Luke G. Dougherty, 94, formerly of Boardman, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at his home.

Luke was born December 16, 1928 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, the son of Luke and Margaret Arnold Dougherty.

He was a graduate of Boardman High School.

Luke worked as a linotype machine operator and printer for the Vindicator. He retired after 42 years of dedicated service.

On November 27, 1981, he married the former Nancy Cover at Good Hope Lutheran Church in Boardman. He remained a faithful member of the church and served as an usher for many years.

In his free time, he enjoyed bowling and golfing in the Allied Print Craft Leagues, boating, fishing and hunting in his younger years. Luke also enjoyed listening to the Cleveland Indians games on the radio and following Boardman and YSU sports.

In addition to his wife, Nancy Mr. Dougherty is survived by his stepsons, Fred (Susan) Copsey-Pearce of Delaware, Ohio and Jeff (Mary Anne) Pearce of Cincinnati, Ohio; grandchildren, Emma (John) Glenn of Bexley, Ohio, Judy Pearce and Bailey Anne Pearce, both of Cincinnati, Ohio and great-grandchild, Henry Glenn.

In addition to his parents, Luke was preceded in death by sister, Mary Farragher.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, January 16 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Good Hope Lutheran Church, 98 Homestead Avenue, Boardman. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Bob Quaintance officiating.

Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in North Lima.

Arrangements are entrusted to Becker Funeral Homes.

