Lucy (Masullo) Pilorusso, Lowellville, Ohio – Obituary

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lucy Pilorusso, 98, passed away Sunday evening, September 22, 2019 at her daughter’s residence with her family at her side.

Lucy was born July 22, 1921 in Bagnoli del Trigno, Italy, a daughter of Angelo and Rose Divita Masullo. In 1927 Lucy and her family came to the United States and to the Youngstown area.

Raised in Hubbard, Lucy was a graduate of Hubbard High School.

In addition to being a homemaker, Lucy also worked as a sales manager for Hill’s Department Store for over 20 years.

Lucy was a devoted homemaker who enjoyed working in her vegetable and flower gardens, cooking and crocheting. Lucy’s memories will carry on through her recipes, afghans and her love for her family.

Lucy leaves her children, William Pilorusso of Coitsville and Annie Mihaly of Lowellville; one brother, Elio (Mary) Masullo of Hubbard; six grandchildren, Annie, Amanda, Amy, Alice, Alex and Dominic and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Lucy was preceded in death by her husband, Alex Pilorusso.

Per Lucy’s wishes there are no services. Her family will celebrate Lucy’s life at a private gathering at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 25 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.