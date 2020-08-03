Lucille A. McGuire, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lucille A. McGuire, 81, died Thursday evening, July 30, 2020 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family.

Lucille, known by most as “Lucy,” was born May 23, 1939 in Lackawanna, New York and came to Youngstown as an infant. She was the daughter of William and Verna (Pflum) Nock.

A lifelong Youngstown area resident, she was a 1957 graduate of Ursuline High School.

In 1974, she began working for Nomis Publications and Boardman Printing. After working for the company for 18 years, she acquired it in 1992, running it until her passing.

Lucy’s greatest joy came from her family. Throughout the years, she stressed and instilled the importance of family and to always be there for each other. Thankful for family, Lucy’s favorite holiday was Thanksgiving and she loved gathering everyone around the table. She also was faithful to donating Thanksgiving meals each year to the Rescue Mission. Lucy loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, having a special relationship and routine with each of them. When not with her family, she enjoyed watching television, especially Days of Our Lives, Hallmark Movies and tennis.

Lucille is survived by her daughters, Peggy Rouzzo of Poland, Kathy (Gary) Duraney of Berlin Center and Kim (Tom Graham) McGuire of Boardman; siblings, John (Mary Ann) Settlemire, Jim Settlemire, George (Dorothy) Settlemire, Tom (Mary Anne) Settlemire, Martha Bell and Marie (Richard) Malone; grandchildren, Cindy (Chris) DelSignore, Jennifer (fiancé, Angelo Scordo) Rouzzo, Gary Duraney, Shannon (fiancé, Scott Campbell) Duraney, Eryn Duraney, Alicia (Timmy) Grantz, Megan McGuire-Graham and T.J. Graham; great-grandchildren, Joslyn, Hayden, Charlie, Brody and Brynleigh and her former husband and friend, Mickey (Rosemari) McGuire.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jerry “Michael” McGuire and sister, Mary Jane Dills.

The family held a private gathering and there will be no calling hours or services.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions to the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, 962 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44510 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

