Lucille A. Mangine, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lucille A Mangine, 84, of Lowellville, Ohio, died Monday, November 25, 2019 at her home.

She was born October 11, 1935 in Youngstown,a daughter of Americ and Clara Lagnese Faraglia and had been a lifelong area resident.

Lucille was a 1954 graduate of Lowellville High School and was a homemaker.

She was a lifetime member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Lowellville.

She enjoyed bingo and playing cards. In her younger days, she had traveled extensively abroad.

She leaves her son, David Mangine of Cortland; her daughter, Terri (Bill) Cupp of Mineral Ridge; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Daniel Faraglia.

A prayer service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Lowellville, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church with Father Kevin Peters officiating.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday evening, November 29 at the funeral home.

The family requests material contributions take the form of donations to Buckeye Hospice and Palative Care, 810 Boardman-Canfield Road, Suite 1, Boardman, OH 44512.

