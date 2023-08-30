BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Luanna C. Jacobs, 80, passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by her loving family.



Luanna was born February 10, 1943 in Beloit, Wisconsin, a daughter of the late George and Idella (Mendel) Baxter.



She graduated from Bradley University with a bachelor’s degree and later from the Indiana University (Bloomington) with a Master’s Degree in Teaching.



Luanna was a French and English teacher at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in Illinois and later went to work in administration at Shadyside Academy in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



She was a member of Unitarian Universalist Churches of Urbana, Illinois, East Suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Youngstown, Ohio.

Luanna was a member and officer of the American Association of University Women and Newcomers of Boardman, Ohio.



Luanna was devoted to her family, friends, wildlife and charities. She enjoyed reading, traveling, hiking, playing the piano, singing, listening to live music and watching tennis, soccer and the Steelers.



Luanna is survived by her husband of 55 ½ years, a professor emeritus from Youngstown State University, Alan M. Jacobs, whom she married on January 27, 1968; two children, Melanie (Baris) Demiral of Germantown, Maryland and Gregory (Lisa Anne Miller) Jacobs of Shoreline, Washington and a grandchild, Clara Demiral of Germantown, Maryland.



Besides her parents, George and Idella, Luanna was preceded in death by her brother, Donald C. Baxter.



Per Luanna’s request, there will be no calling hours or service at this time. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date following a mourning period.

Interment will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.



Donations in her name could be made to The Nature Conservancy or World Wildlife Fund.

Arrangements are being handled by Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Luanna’s family.

