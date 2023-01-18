POLAND, Ohio (MyValleytributes) – Louise V. Ramun, 98, of Poland, Ohio, transitioned to her heavenly home the morning of January 18, 2023.

Louise was born to Ethel (Gunny) Finch Mills and R.F. Finch in Youngstown, Ohio.

During World War II, she worked as a crane operator at J&L Steel.

In 1945, she married the love of her life, Michael Ramun. In 1971, they founded and built Allied Erecting and Dismantling, Co., and later Allied Gator, where she worked as Corporate Secretary and bookkeeper until 2007.

Louise is best known for her fierce love of family and strong faith. She fervently desired that all would experience a genuine relationship with God. She was an active member of Katherine Kuhlman Ministry and later a member of Bethel Evangelical Friends Church of Poland.

Louise loved shopping, traveling and spending time with family and friends. She was generous to a fault and possessed a deep desire to help those in need.

Louise was predeceased by her husband, Michael Ramun; daughters, JoAnne and Gloria Ramun; sons, Michael Ronald and John R. Ramun; as well as grandson, Michael Robert Ramun and daughter-in-law, Doree Ramun.

She is survived by her beloved son, Michael D. Ramun (Renee DiSalvo Ramun); six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, January 22, 2023, from 1:00 -l 2:30 p.m. at New Life Church, 2250 E. Western Reserve Rd., Poland, Ohio 44514, where a funeral service will follow at 2:30 pm. Private interment will be at Lake Park Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.