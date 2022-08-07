POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise Ruble, 89, formerly of Struthers, died Saturday afternoon, August 6, 2022 at Wickshire of Poland.

Louise was born June 1, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Raymond and Margaret Renaldo Ares.

A lifelong area resident, Louise was a graduate of East High School, Class of 1955. For several years, Louise left school to care for her sick mother and was proud to have returned and received her diploma.

On July 19, 1958, Louise married John “Jack” K. Ruble, Sr. and they celebrated 43 years of marriage before his passing on May 31, 2002.

Mrs. Ruble worked as a cashier for Idora Park and later as a sales clerk for Petrie Clothing Store in the Southern Park Mall for 11 years.

She was a member of the former Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

In her free time, she enjoyed bowling in a mixed league with her husband, playing cards and listening to music.

Louise is survived by her sons, John K. (fiancé Laurie Catullo) Ruble, Jr. of Boardman and Phillip W. (Ann) Ruble of Jacksonville, Florida; brother, Vincent (Phyllis) Ares of Texas; grandchildren, Robert (fiancé Alyssa Mitzel) and Francesca (fiancé Isaac Nordquist) Ruble, both of Struthers and Jordan Emick; and great-granddaughter, Jaylin.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marcelina Raggizine.

Per Louise’s request there will be no calling hours or service.

The family would like to extend their appreciation and thank the staffs of Wickshire of Poland and Crossroads Hospice for the wonderful care given to Louise. Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Louise’s name to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive Suite E, Uniontown, OH 44685.

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes.

