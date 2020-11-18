Louise M. Williams, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise Pine Williams, 104, died Sunday morning, November 15, 2020 at the Greenbriar Healthcare Center in Boardman of natural causes.

Louise was born April 8, 1916 in Youngstown, a daughter of Mary (Trinka) Pine and James Pine.

She attended Woodrow Wilson High School and Youngstown College while working at Isaly’s Dairy and Strouss-Hirshberg.

Being introduced to her future husband, Nathaniel H. Williams by his sister in front of their church, Evergreen Presbyterian on Market Street, Youngstown, they had their first date, were engaged and married within five months. They celebrated their marriage on Thanksgiving day, 1942 and Nate left for the service soon after.

Living in Boardman since 1950, Louise worked as an accountant for her husband’s accounting practice for 30 years.

She was a member of the Junior Businesswomen, Chi Epsilon, and charter member of the American Society of Women Accountants, serving as president. She was a member of the Youngstown Federation of Women’s Club and Mahoning Valley Chapter of Certified Public Accountants Wives Auxiliary. She was a board member of The Steel Valley Homes For Youth and the Boardman Historical Society.

Always an active member of her church, she belonged to John Knox Presbyterian in Youngstown, Boardman United Methodist Church and Westminster Presbyterian Church of Boardman.

Besides her parents and husband, Louise was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia Louise Williams and sisters, Evelyn Damon of Boardman and Mildred Flanagan Haufe of Florida.

Cherishing her memory is her daughter, Charlene (Tony) Galose of Poland; grandchildren, Amy (Vin) Saltalamacchia of Franklin, Massachusetts, Ryan (Alicia) Williams of Poland, Damon (Lindsay Hedrick) Galose of Flower Mound, Texas, Derek Galose of NOLA and Ross Williams of Alabama and eight grandchildren.

Louise will be remembered by family and friends for her sweet, cheerful nature, positive attitude and gracious hospitality. She was taught early in life to accept everyone and make them feel loved. We witnessed this throughout our lives.

Louise’s family would like to give appreciation to the loving staff and residents of the Greenbriar for their endless compassion and support over the years. Thanks to Dr. Demidovich and All Caring Hospice for that extra comfort and reassurance. During the seven months of COVID shutdown, I knew she was in great hands, especially for the celebration of her last birthday.

Due to COVID-19, there will be a private funeral service on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman with Reverend Adam Rodgers officiating.

There are no calling hours.

Interment was held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

