Louise M. Kluchar, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise M. Kluchar, 95, passed from this world peacefully Thursday morning, September 9, 2021 at the Inn at Poland Way.

Louise was born January 27, 1926 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Vincenzo and Maria DeVico DeLucia.

Raised in Youngstown, Louise was a graduate of East High School, January Class of 1944.

After high school, she worked for the Kress Retail Store before taking a position with General Fireproofing to help with the war efforts. While at General Fireproofing, she met Joseph Kluchar and they were married on May 16, 1945. Together, they made their home on Cornell Avenue in Youngstown, raising their two children and were members of nearby St. Matthias Catholic Church. After 33 years of marriage, her husband preceded her in death on June 4, 1978.

Louise had a very strong work ethic and believed that working gives purpose to our lives. After her children started school, Louise reentered the workforce. From 1957 to 1973, she worked for Bazley and Junedale Meat Markets, where she was instrumental in helping to create their union. For the next six years, she worked as a deli clerk for Fisher Fazio Supermarket and retired from Mahoning National Bank as a customer service representative in 1991, after 11 years of service. Even after retirement, Louise continued working, helping her friend, Betty Boni with her business’ bookkeeping at Ohio Carpet.

A wonderful cook, Louise loved feeding family and friends every chance she could. She graciously hosted many memorable gatherings.

A woman of strong faith, Louise later became a longtime member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica and most recently was a member of Holy Family Parish.

Louise is survived by her children, Jo Ann (George) Bryan of Poland and Joseph Dennis Kluchar of Boardman; brother, Vince (Nancy) DeLucia of Youngstown; two grandchildren, Jill Bryan of Powell and Jody (Ben) Chaffee of North Fairfield; four great-grandchildren, Josie Clark and Benjamin, Lydia and Bryan Chaffee; three nieces, Mary Jo DeLucia, Debbie (Mike) Petrusovich and Karen (Bill) Melago and four nephews, Patrick DeLucia, Mike Kluchar, George (Debbie) Kluchar and John (Carolyn) Kluchar. She also leaves several great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Louise was preceded in death by four brothers, Fred, Mike, Al and Clemente DeLucia who died in infancy, as well as her long-time companion, Emil Styka.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, September 13, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 North Main Street, Poland.

A prayer service will be held on Tuesday, September 14 at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Parish with Father Martin Celuch officiating.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staffs at The Woodlands, Inn at Poland Way and Crossroads Hospice for the wonderful care they gave to Louise.

Memorial tributes may be made in Mrs. Kluchar’s name to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E, Uniontown, OH 44685.

