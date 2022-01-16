POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise “Snooks” Elizabeth Rulli, 78, passed away, Monday January 10, 2022 surrounded by her loved ones.

Louise was born May 27, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Michael and Elizabeth “Betty” Hussar Bindas.

A lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley, Louise was a 1961 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

During her youth, she was a talented dancer and proud member of the Billy Earhart Dancers. After graduation, she briefly worked in the accounting departments for Strouss’ and then American Fire Clay.

On June 3, 1963, she married the love of her life, Frank A. Rulli, and they were blessed with 58 wonderful years of marriage. Together, they made their home in Poland, where they raised their four sons and later welcomed two grandchildren.

Louise, along with her husband, was the owner and operator of the family business, Rulli Bros. Markets in Austintown and Boardman. Working together, Louise and Frank built the company into what it is today. She was a member of the Ohio Grocers Association and the Youngstown Area Grocers Association, where she served as a former president and secretary/treasurer.

As a child and young adult, Louise attended John Calvin Presbyterian, which her father’s family helped build. After moving to Poland, she raised her family in the Holy Family Church, where she remained a faithful parishioner and served the Church through Altar Guild and Renewal.

Louise was the center of her family, and she was dedicated to coordinating family activities as well as simply being available for whoever needed her. Her interests in travel, entertainment, and crafts reflected this with memorable family vacations, both in the states and Europe, elaborate holiday celebrations and thoughtful handmade gifts. Affectionately known as “Grammy”, Louise also enjoyed many family activities including attending her grandchildren’s functions. She loved making Christmas the most special time of the year for her entire family. For years, she hosted her 500 card club during the holidays and she will forever be remembered for her kolachi and unique star cookies.

Her strength, thoughtfulness, and generosity were inspirational to many-her motto was to “never give-up.” She was also a natural caregiver and children in particular were drawn to her nurturing personality.

Louise leaves to carry on her memory and legacy, her husband, Frank A. Rulli; sons, Nicholas M. Rulli of Los Angeles, California, Frank A. Rulli, Jr. of Boardman, Michael A. (Kelly) Rulli of Salem, and Mark A. (Melinda) Rulli of Canfield; grandchildren, Ethan M. Rulli and Hayden E. Rulli, both of Salem; sister, Trudy Farbman of Austintown; step-grandson, Hunter Gervelis (Qinmo) of Charlottesville, Virginia; cousins, Rose Marie Hussar of New Middletown and Shirley Criss of Niles, with whom she was raised as her sisters and many other cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Bindas and nephew, Steve Farbman.

A private Mass of Christian Burial for the immediate family was celebrated at Holy Family Church with Father Michael Swierz officiating. Entombment followed at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

