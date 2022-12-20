POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louella Mae Nord Schlosser, 99, of Poland, died Monday morning, December 19, 2022, at Mercy Health Center in Boardman.

She was born December 10, 1923 in Bessemer, Pennsylvania. Louella was the last surviving child of Charles B. and Lotta Spanglehour Nord. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Walter, Carl B. and Eldred (Sonny) Nord and five sisters, Phoebe Nord, Lois Bair, Marjorie Keane, Mary Jane Sigler and Arley Ann Nord. Louella and her siblings were raised in Bessemer. In recent years, she would say “I had a happy childhood. We were poor, but I guess we didn’t know it.” They all had a good time together.

She was a 1941 graduate of Bessemer High School and was just shy of her 18th birthday when Pearl Harbor was bombed. She recalled listening to the news on the radio that day with her parents.

Her husband, Frank Schlosser, whom she married September 7, 1946, died August 12, 1984. Together they raised five children, Cynthia Schlosser of Peterborough, New Hampshire, James Schlosser of Boca Raton, Florida, Timothy (Laura Petti) Schlosser of Tallmadge and Terry Schlosser of Poland. Their daughter, Melissa Schlosser King, died November 23, 2000.

The family lived in the Poland area in just two homes, a farm on Arrel Road, then their home in town since 1962. Frank also came from a large family and there are many memories of celebrations for Schlosser family members and Nord family birthday celebrations, weddings, births, graduations and anniversaries. Louella cherished her many nieces and nephews and did her best to keep up with them, always wanting to hear about their families. She especially loved to hear about her son, Tim and daughter-in-law, Laura’s stories about her nine young great-nieces and great-nephews. She knew all of the kids by name.

In 1958, Louella began working at the Howard Johnson’s Travel Plaza of the Ohio Turnpike in New Springfield while her husband, Frank was on strike at the steel mill. She worked nights at first but once the strike ended, she continued working. The HoJo plaza had a soda fountain, a dining room and counter service. It was the beginning of a long career for her that included supervisor, assistant manager and management positions for Howard Johnson’s and later for the Marriott Corporation that operated gift shops in the travel plazas. She accomplished all of this while raising her family. During her years working, she hired and managed many young people and it seemed she never forgot anyone. Twice during those years, she left work to care for duties at home but continued to work until she was 81. Even then she was reluctant to retire but her kids insisted.

In recent years, Louella didn’t care to go out much but she enjoyed her days passing time with word search puzzles and solitaire computer games. She was an avid reader, always with a book in hand, particularly liking historical fiction. She was a remarkable woman in many ways. She was above all a hard worker, a trait she shared with her siblings. She was generous with her love and honesty.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:15 a.m. Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland where a funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Nathan Leslie officiating.

Louella was a longtime member of Bessemer Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions take the form of donations to either the church at 29 N. Main Street, Bessemer, PA 16112, or to the donor’s favorite charity to help children.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 21 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.