LouAnn Martin, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – LouAnn Martin, 68, died early Saturday morning, October 16, 2021, at Hospice of the Valley’s, Hospice House, after a courageous battle with cancer.

LouAnn was born August 22, 1953, in Youngstown, a daughter of Frank and Louise (Habuda) Marr.

A lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley, LouAnn was raised in Struthers and attended Struthers High School.

LouAnn was the first female guard on the Wells Fargo Armored Truck Divison in Youngstown.

She later attended Trumbull Business College and received her certification to work as a corrections officer.

LouAnn worked as a prison guard for Trumbull Correctional Institute and Northeast Ohio Correction Center. Most recently, LouAnn worked as a health aide for local nursing homes and in-home care, as well as, a Telesitter Observer for Mercy Health.

Some of LouAnn’s favorite interests included playing Bingo, watching football, especially cheering on the Cleveland Browns and making a pot of her famous wedding soup with chickadees. Her biggest joy in life came from spending time with her large extended family and her ten grandchildren, who were the light of her life.

Independent and strong-willed, LouAnn will be lovingly remembered for her compassionate and loving nature, generosity and willingness to always put others before herself.

She leaves to carry on her memory, her children, Nicholas Martin of Struthers, Jody (Michael) Anderson of Port St. Lucie, FL, Donald (Casey Donovan) Martin of Baltimore, Maryland and Rondalyn Hamerik of Struthers; siblings, Frank Marr, Jr., of Struthers, Teresa (Michael) Boyce of New Middletown and Leona (William) Malone of The Woodlands, Texas; grandchildren, Nicholas, Jr., Michael, Cydney, Matthew, Devin, Carleysia, Zade, DJ, Malea, Aubriella and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, who she loved very much.

LouAnn was preceded in death by her father, Frank Marr, Sr.; her mother, Louise “Duckie” Budrovic and her cousin, Linda Marr, who was like a sister to her.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, October 19, from 5:00 – 6:45 p.m., at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, Struthers, where a memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in LouAnn’s name to Beatitude House, 238 Tod Lane, Youngstown, OH 44504, Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 or a charity of the donor’s choice.

