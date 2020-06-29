Lorna M. (Leichter) Rogers, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lorna was born March 17, 1932 in Green County, Pennsylvania to John and Mayme Leichter.

She met and fell in love with James F. Rogers and they married on March 31, 1948 at an in-home ceremony. They enjoyed 65 years of marriage until his death in 2014.

Lorna worked as a receptionist and photographer for Frank Robinson Photography for many years. She enjoyed golfing, bowling and gardening.

She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Lorna is survived by her son, John Roger; her daughters, Virginia (Dale) McCaskey, Susan (James) Maughan, Kathy (Bob) Hawk and Connie Alvarado.

She was the proud grandmother of eleven grandchildren: James and Jason Webb, Marissa and Matthew Rogers, James, Melissa, and Bob Maughan, Erin Bishop, John and Jesse (deceased) Harris and Victor Alvarado and seven great-grandchildren: Logan, Skyler, Parker and Aiden Webb, Dax, Asher and Calleigh Bishop.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8500 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512 with Reverend James Berkebile officiating. Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors do not linger after seeing the Rogers family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 30, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.