LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, August 26, 2022, Lorine D. Schrader (Smith), loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother, passed away surrounded by her loving family at age 86.

Lorine was born July 15, 1936 to Albert and Wilma Wolfe Smith and called Lowellville home for most of her life.

She was a 1954 graduate of Lowellville High School where she was a four-year cheerleader and was homecoming queen.

She began a magical 67 year journey when she married Walter on June 11, 1955 and together they built a lasting relationship built on caring, mutual support and a deep love for one another that guided them through many of life’s ups and downs. They raised three daughters and cultivated a cherished, loving family that now includes 11 grandchildren and spouses and 10 great-grandchildren.

Lorine was an active member of the Lowellville United Methodist Church.

For many years, she bowled in leagues at Bowladrome Lanes in Struthers, most regularly for the Zodiacs on Tuesday mornings. “Grandma Reenie” had a passion for crafting and crocheting and was well known for creating favored heartfelt hats, scarves, blankets and other gifts for family, friends and even friends of friends or acquaintances. She earned the playful nickname “the mother of all” because of her gentle and caring nature and was kind to everyone, always welcoming and opened her home and often her snack drawer, to countless friends of her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. She was always willing to lend a hand and help. If Lorine had one fault, it was probably her steadfast refusal to ever say no to someone or something if she felt she could help them or bring a smile to their face. She was always able to brighten the lives of others. Lorine loved holidays, card games, family gatherings and vacations that often spanned three or four generations of family members and had more moments of laughter turning to tears than any of them can remember. She was often found in the kitchen where she loved baking throughout the year; her homemade baked macaroni and cheese and apple and cherry pie are irreplaceable.

Lorine will be forever loved and remembered by her husband, Walter; daughters, Carole Ann (Allan) Tirotta, Sue (Rob) Frederick and Lori (Jeff) Wildes; grandchildren, Jason (Amanda) Tirotta, Angela (Tim) Higgins, Melissa Frederick, Jessica Wildes, Mollie (Michael) Lyden, Leslie (Randy) Daniels and R. Sean Frederick; great-grandchildren, Jason, Blake, Brody, Cole, Hunter, Delaney, Skylar, Aubree, Liam and Layla; sister, Carole (William) Russell and brothers, Jim (Doris) Smith and Albert (Loretta) Smith; as well as numerous extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Shirley Orbin and sons-in-law, Allan “Butch” Tirotta and Rob Frederick.

Visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 244 McGill Street, Lowellville. A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 6:00 p.m. for Lowellville United Methodist Church, where a funeral service will be celebrated at 6:30 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to the Lowellville United Methodist Church, 190 West Wood Street, Lowellville, OH 44436.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 29 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.