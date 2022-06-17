AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loretta J. Horn, 79, passed away on Wednesday morning, June 15, 2022 at AustinWoods Nursing Center, with family by her side.

Loretta was born August 25, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio.

She was raised on Youngstown’s west side and graduated from Chaney High School in 1960.

After graduation, she worked as a telephone operator and then in the cafeteria for Washington School and West Elementary School. Loretta later moved to Houston, Texas, living there for the next 20 years, working as a secretary. Upon returning to the Youngstown area, she worked as a receptionist for Rhiel Supply until her retirement.

While in Texas, she was a member of the Bread of Life Church.

In her free time, she enjoyed word searches, crossword puzzles and was a voracious reader. A dedicated and loving mother and grandmother, Loretta’s biggest joy came from spending time with her family and her fur grandchildren.

Loretta leaves to carry on her memory, her three children, Terri S. Horn of McDonald, Richard A. (Kim) Horn II of Austintown and William N. Horn of Canfield; grandchildren, Richard A. (Breanna) Horn III, Stephen W. Horn, Jonathan W. Horn, Nicholas N. Horn, Dylan D. Wilkerson, William T. Horn, Amber (Josh) Lattanzi, Alyssa Arquilla, April Arquilla and Amy Arquilla and great-grandchildren, Brock, Brody, Noelle, Mason and Flynn.

In addition to her parents, Loretta was preceded in death by her brother, Denny Lindermer.

There will be no calling hours or service.

