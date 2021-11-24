Loretta DeBartolo, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loretta DeBartolo, age 96, went into the arms of her Savior on Monday morning, November 22, 2021 after a three-week battle with Covid.



Loretta (Buccilli) DeBartolo was born on September 2, 1925 in Youngstown, Ohio at the family home on Wilson Avenue, the daughter of Andrew and Rose (Nardi) Buccilli.

Loretta was a 1944 graduate of East High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society. She attended Youngstown College and was employed at Ohio Edison.

She married the love of her life, Cosmo DeBartolo on July 6, 1946, reaching 75 years of marriage this year. She was truly a helpmate for her husband, working beside him both in his business, in his ministry in the church and with the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International. She worked tirelessly beside him in every avenue, as well as doing her own work in the church teaching Sunday School and taking on many positions of leadership.

She was a loving mother, caring sister, a marvelous cook and a great entertainer.

Loretta was a long-time member of Calvary Assembly of God in Boardman and she is a present member of Highway Tabernacle in Austintown.

Loretta will always be remembered for her beauty, both inside and out. She loved people so much and wanted to be an encouragement. She touched so many lives with her love and compassion, spending endless hours counseling and praying with others. Then, most importantly, there were her personally made cards, filled with her exquisite calligraphy handwriting and uplifting words. It was this special talent of hers that blessed every person who received one of her cards.

Loretta is survived by her husband, Cosmo DeBartolo; her son, Cosmo Kenneth DeBartolo of Houston, Texas; her daughter, Karen Lyn (Bill) Fisher of Boardman; a grandson, Jordan Cosmo DeBartolo; a granddaughter, Tamara DeBartolo (Charles) Fator; two great-grandchildren, Caleb and Brityn Fator; two stepgrandsons, Greg Valley and Brian Valley (wife, Lacey, baby daughter, Lynley); many nieces and nephews and a brother-in-law, Jack (Patsy) DeBartolo, Jr. of Phoenix, Arizona.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Highway Tabernacle, 3000 South Raccoon Road, Austintown, Ohio 44515. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the church. Please look to the church website for information about the service being broadcast online.

Arrangements are by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

