Lora Jean Gardner, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lora Jean Gardner, 96, passed away Sunday morning, March 28, 2021 at Beeghly Oaks in Boardman, surrounded by her family.

Lora was born September 24, 1924 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Leroy George and Laura Mae (Smith) O’Hara, step-daughter of Robert T. O’Hara.

She graduated from Struthers High School 1942 and Peters Business School. She was a lifelong area resident.

Lora worked for Packard Electric in Warren, was a payroll clerk at Youngstown Sheet & Tube and a receptionist for Dr. J Giovanetti’s office. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt and homemaker.

She was a member of the former First Baptist Church of Struthers.

Lora is survived by her son, Theodore J. Gardner of Struthers and a sister, Iris Pike of Canfield and her niece Rosemarie (James) Pirone and their sons Daniel and Jimmy of Boardman, with whom she made her home. She also leaves her nieces, Roberta Massaro (Phil) of Poland, Danielle Carnessali of

Struthers, Tina Robinson (David), Laura O’Hara (Robert Helms) of Virginia, and Brianna Massaro; her nephews, Lou Osborne (Mitzi) Osborne, Robert O’Hara of Struthers, Michael (Kristen) Cossack of Youngstown and a host of great nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Lora was preceded in death by her husband of 24 years, Elmer Gardner, whom she married on April 23, 1955 and died May 27, 1979; a stepdaughter, Patricia (Albert) Beniston; a step-son, Jack Gardner; 2 sisters, Mary Ellen O’Hara and Billie B. Carnessali; five brothers, Daniel H. O’Hara, Leroy George, Paul King, Bill King, and Herman Robinson; brother and sister-in-law Chester and Viola Osborne.

Family and friends may call on Friday, April 2, 2021, from 12 Noon – 12:45 p.m. at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor James Berkebile officiating.

Interment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

