STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois M. McMillion, 87, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at her home with her loving family by her side.

Lois was born February 2, 1935 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late William and Cora (Johnson) Morgan.

She graduated from Perry High School in Pittsburgh, P ennsylvania in 1953.

Lois started in the work force as a roller skating waitress in Pittsburgh. In 1964, she moved to the Youngstown area and worked as a waitress for The Elmton in Struthers for eight years. She later worked as a line server in the Terrace Room at the Kilcawley Center at Youngstown State University for 18 years, retiring in 1995.

She was a member of TOPS in Struthers. In her free time, Lois enjoyed pencil drawing, painting with oils, reading, doing word search puzzles and babysitting.

Lois was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially babysitting her grandchildren.

Lois is survived by four children, Sharon A. (Rick) Keller of Girard, Ohio, Cyndi A. (Pat) Halloran of Struthers, Ohio, Valarie A. Daff of Hubbard, Ohio and John Morgan McMillion of Struthers, Ohio; three grandchildren, Heather A. Keller of Liberty Township, Ohio, Lawrence, known as L.J. Schromofsky of Pittsburgh, P ennsylvania, and Kaitlyn M. Daff of Cornersburg, Ohio; and a sister-in-law, Joanne Morgan of Zelienople, P ennsylvania.

Besides her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husband, John “Jack” A. McMillion, who died on January 7, 2005; two brothers, Richard (Irma) Morgan and Robert Morgan.

Private services were held at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers. There were no calling hours.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the Patriot Hospice, 986 Tibbetts-Wick Road, Girard, OH 44420 in memory of Lois.

