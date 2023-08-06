BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois M. Lundy, 84, passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Health Center.

She was born November 8, 1938 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Albert and Anna (Longley) Begeot.

She graduated from Hubbard High School and worked for over 30 years at Automatic Sprinkler as an administrative assistant until her retirement after the company closed.

Lois was easily one of the most kind and compassionate women on this Earth. She was an extremely hard worker, both handling the day to day work from her job coupled with her dedication to her family. Her sons were involved in various sports over the years and she would make sure they all got where they needed to be, which was rarely all in the same place at once.

She loved watching her sports, especially cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Browns or the Indians. When she had some time for herself, she enjoyed sewing and was very talented, often making clothes for her sons when they were younger. She also liked to play Solitaire and various casino games on the computer.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her sons, Ronald J. (Jane Pye) Lundy of Foxboro, Massachusetts and Richard A. (Mary Kay) Lundy of Fernandina Beach, Florida; grandchildren, Jason C. Lundy, Kayla (Michael) Klacik of New Middletown, Jessica Lundy and Dana Lundy; great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Dalaney; sister-in-law, Pam Begeot of Hubbard, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James A. Lundy, whom she married January 25, 1958 and who preceded her on October 2, 2013; a son, Dale W. Lundy; a grandchild, Daniel R. Lundy and siblings, Linda “Chickie” Phillips, Albert “Buddy” Begeot and Thom Begeot.

Friends will be received from 11:00 – 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2023,

at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman, followed immediately by a funeral service at 12:00 p.m., celebrated by Pastor James Berkebile.

She will be laid to rest with her husband in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

