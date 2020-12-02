Lois Jean Moorhead, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois Jean Moorhead, 89 of Poland, died Sunday evening, November 29, 2020 at Park Vista Retirement Center in Youngstown.

Lois was born August 11, 1931 in Youngstown, a daughter of Frederick and Ethel (Shultz) Riddle and had been a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of Struthers High School and had completed nurse’s training from Youngstown Hospital Association School of Nursing.

Lois worked as a registered nurse at Northside Hospital in Delivery and Recovery for 40 years, retiring in 1993.

She was a lifetime member of Good Hope Lutheran Church in Boardman. T

hrough the years, Lois enjoyed her vacations and visits to Geneva-on-the-Lake, as well as her membership with the Retired Nurses Association.

Her husband, Robert Moorhead, whom she married in 1953 died in 1992.

She leaves her daughter, Suzanne (Howard) Hallas of Poland; a son, Jeffrey (Michelle) Moorhead of Poland; a daughter-in-law, Jody Moorhead of Houston, Texas; nine grandchildren, Teleste, Keith, Jeremy, Joshua, Nick, Adam, Sara, Natalee and Myriah; 17 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Carol Queen and Marilyn Moorhead; a brother-in-law, Demi Francisco and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, William and James Moorhead and a brother, Robert Riddle.

Due to the current pandemic, there will be no calling hours.

A memorial service will be held in her honor for her family and friends in the near future.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions take the form of donations to Good Home Lutheran Church, 98 Homestead Drive, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lois Jean Moorhead, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 3 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.