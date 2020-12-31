Lois Fern Schmidt, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois Fern Schmidt, age 96, entered heaven’s gate on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, after a brief illness.

Lois was born in Youngstown to Thomas and Mamie (Williams) Myers on June 12, 1924.

Lois was a 1943 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

Lois served her Lord joyfully and faithfully her entire life. In her young adult years, she did children’s missionary work both in the Youngstown area as well as North Carolina. Returning to Youngstown, Lois began work at St. Elizabeth hospital as a switchboard operator.

In June 1963, Lois married the love of her life William A. Schmidt. They shared a love of travel and spent many vacations at sea. Bill went home to his heavenly reward in 2002 after 39 years with his bride.

Lois enjoyed flower gardening and was a member of the Boardman Garden Club for many years.

Lois was a children’s Sunday School teacher at the Struthers Baptist Tabernacle where she was also a member. In her later adult years, she was a long-standing member of Poland Village Baptist Church.

She loved word search puzzles and Cleveland Indians baseball and a lifelong love of all things chocolate.

Besides her parents and her husband; Lois was preceded in death by two brothers, Arthur Myers and Howard Myers; as well as two sisters, Helen Myers and Dorothy Myers.

Lois leaves behind beloved friends and family to cherish her memory.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Mondaym January 4, 2021, at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman, with Pastor Brian Ethridge officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

Interment will follow in the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Missions Fund at Poland Village Baptist Church, 79 Hill Drive, Poland, Ohio 44514

