Linda Jean Riley, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Jean Riley, 69, died late Monday evening March 2, 2020 following an extended illness.

Linda was born October 12, 1950 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late William J. and Alberta F. (Demi) Cearfoss.

Linda was a 1968 graduate of Lowellville High School and attended Youngstown State University. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother and homemaker.

Ms. Riley was a lifelong member of the former Lowellville Presbyterian Church. She served as Church Secretary, Clerk of Session and taught Sunday School and Bible School for many years.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Shannon (Jeffrey) Flauto of Poland; five grandchildren, Alex (Tiffany) Flauto of Poland, Marc Flauto of Boardman, Paige Slima of New Brighton, Pennsylvania, Rhianna Moore of Campbell and Joshua Boswell of Niles; great-grandchild, Katrina Slima and her dear friend of over 65 years, Martha (Carl) Noble of Lowellville.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown, 201 Wick Avenue, where family and friends will be received from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at the Lowellville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Animal Charity of Youngstown (Mahoning County Humane Society) or to Friends of Fido (Mahoning County Pound).

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Daniel Barton, Lisa Kniska, CNP and the staff of Boardman Dialysis Center for over 10 years of love and care.

Arrangements are being handled by Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to Linda’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 5, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.