LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda J. Nock, 71, passed away Friday afternoon, June 23, 2023, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Linda was born January 17, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Roger and Erma Butch Nock.

A lifelong resident of Lowellville, Linda was a graduate of Lowellville High School, Class of 1970. She went on to receive her Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education from YSU-Dana School of Music and her Master’s Degree in Education from Mary Grove College.

Linda was a music teacher for Austintown Local School District for 28 years.

Professionally, Linda was a member of the Austintown Education Association, Ohio Education Association, and the National Education Association.

She was a member and past president of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #247 in Lowellville and past president of the Mahoning County American Legion Auxiliary. For nine years, she served on the staff as a Government Advisor at Buckeye Girl’s State and from 1987-1995 served as Drama Coach for Lowellville High School.

A lifelong member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Lowellville, Linda served as director of music for over 30 years, and in addition, she served on the Parish Liturgy Committee, Church Parish Council, was director of the Religious Education Program, and teacher of religious education, preparing children to receive their First Communion. In 1993, Linda was honored to receive the St. Pius Award for outstanding service to the parish in the area of religious education.

Linda centered herself with her love of music, faith, family and friends. She was a dedicated sister, loyal friend, and proud and adoring aunt. She cherished her time with her niece, Jill. She was ever present for her life’s milestones, accomplishments and failures. She was a second mom to Jill, tending to her needs, as well as just hanging out together and being there for each other.



Linda leaves to carry on her memory, her sister and brother, Joyce Cholensky and Bert (Patricia) Nock all of Lowellville; nieces and nephew, Jill and Connie Cholensky, Shannon (Tom) Carchedi and Tom (Jessica) Nock; goddaughters, Shannon Carchedi and Jeannie DePasquale and many friends.

A Memorial Mass celebrating her life will be held Monday, July 3, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Lowellville with Fr. Martin Celuch officiating.

Friends will be received Sunday, July 2, 2023, from 5:00- 7:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, Lowellville.

